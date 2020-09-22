I argue Some dieters make a mistake that adversely affects the gut – expert explains why good gut bacteria need carbohydrates

Some dieters make a mistake that adversely affects the gut – expert explains why good gut bacteria need carbohydrates

Many dieters and upset people avoid grains. Then the good bacteria in the gut may not get enough fiber for food, says Satu Pekkala, Docent of Bacteriology.

Some people avoid grains because of stomach symptoms. However, it can have unexpected effects on the gut.­

The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.

Jyväskylä Academy Research Fellow and Docent of Bacteriology at the University of Turku Satu Pekkala: