I argue Limb numbness can be a warning sign – These symptoms identify dangerous numbness

There is often an everyday explanation for missing limbs, but sometimes the ailment can also tell about the illness, says internal medicine doctor Jorma Lahtela from Tampere University Hospital.

Tiina Leinonen

19:00 | Updated 20:06

The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.

Internal medicine doctor Jorma Lahtela from Tampere University Hospital:

“Absence is due to many different reasons and can also be a sign of a serious illness. Harmless and serious interference is easily distinguished by oneself.