I argue If the abdomen is symptomatic, usually because of lactose intolerance, irritable bowel syndrome or celiac illness – Professional will inform you the way to discover out the trigger

A check for lactose intolerance is commonly pointless. The correct amount of milk is normally decided solely by experimentation, says Tiina Kojo, a specialist in inner drugs and gastroenterology.

The story is a part of the I argue sequence, the place one professional shares his or her views on an fascinating matter associated to his or her area.

Inner drugs and a specialist in gastroenterology Tiina Kojo Concerning the bee:

“Sufferers come to my reception complaining that they’ve abdomen upset and a free abdomen. Typically, the background might be present in any of those: lactose intolerance, irritable bowel syndrome or celiac illness.