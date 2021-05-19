Many are afraid of having a heart attack when their chest is pounding and crushing. However, there is usually a harmless explanation for beating a healthy heart, says docent Heikki Swan, a specialist in cardiology.

Cardiology specialist, docent Heikki Swan.

“When you feel your heart pounding and throbbing during the lonely hours of the night, it’s comforting to remember it’s not usually serious. Mulching does not predict a risk of myocardial infarction and is not a sign of coronary heart disease.