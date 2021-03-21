I argue Exercise genes apparently allowed to live longer than others, whether they exercise or not – Researcher still urges everyone to get up from the couch

Contrary to popular belief, exercise does not necessarily prolong life. The movement is still worthwhile, says postdoctoral researcher Sira Karvinen from the Faculty of Sports Science at the University of Jyväskylä.

The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.

Jyväskylän postdoctoral researcher at the university Sira Karvinen:

“When I started doing to my dissertation, the purpose of my study was to find out how much exercise increases life expectancy. After all, it has been ingrained in each of us that exercise helps to live as a parent. The outcome of my study, completed in 2015, was so surprising that we sat with the professors for a long time confused.