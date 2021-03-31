I argue Certain foods crave more than others, and the explanation is in our brains – Expert tells of mistakes that exacerbate cravings

Why do you get cravings in chips but not in lettuce leaves? The explanation lies in the brain’s reward system, says legalized nutritionist Marianna Hölttä.

The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.

Certified nutritionist Marianna Hölttä:

“Almost everyone knows the feeling of having one potato chip. Soon the mind makes another – and a third. Chips come in a very different way than lettuce leaves.