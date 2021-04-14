I argue An increase in body temperature does not always indicate illness – An expert will tell you what separates fever from harmless heat.

Body temperature is about 37 degrees, but there may be a degree difference between the highest and lowest reading of the day, says Sirkka Rissanen, a senior researcher at the National Institute of Occupational Health.

Body temperature fluctuates throughout the day and is affected by, among other things, physical activity.­

Raisa Mattila

The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.

Institute of Occupational Health senior researcher Sirkka Rissanen:

“Normal body temperature is 37 degrees, but not an exact 37, but about 37.