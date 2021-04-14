Thursday, April 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

I argue An increase in body temperature does not always indicate illness – An expert will tell you what separates fever from harmless heat.

by admin
April 14, 2021
in World
0

Welfare|I argue

Body temperature is about 37 degrees, but there may be a degree difference between the highest and lowest reading of the day, says Sirkka Rissanen, a senior researcher at the National Institute of Occupational Health.

For subscribers

Body temperature fluctuates throughout the day and is affected by, among other things, physical activity.­Picture: Voyagerix

Raisa Mattila

2:00

The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.

Institute of Occupational Health senior researcher Sirkka Rissanen:

“Normal body temperature is 37 degrees, but not an exact 37, but about 37.

Topics related to the article

.
#argue #increase #body #temperature #illness #expert #separates #fever #harmless #heat

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The fight against flatulence in cows has been proposed to solve the problem of climate change

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.