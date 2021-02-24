I argue An expert will advise you on an easy way to find out if your mouth is opening normally – this is how common jaw disorder occurs

For example, if there is pain in the jaw area or the mouth is difficult to open properly, it may be a malfunction of the bite system. Many people get an expensive bite rail for treatment, but the gym has also been studied to help with the effort.

For subscribers

Pain and strange sensations in the jaw area are common. If the symptoms are mild, the gym will ease them effectively.­

Raisa Mattila

2:00

The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.

Dentistry doctor Veera Qvintus:

“Mouth and jaw ailments, such as mild and transient pain, are common. From time to time, up to a third of Finns suffer from them.