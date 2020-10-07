I argue A protruding head is such a common ailment that it needs to be corrected from all clients, says the physiotherapist

If you train with your head pushed forward, it strengthens the body’s wrong position, says physiotherapist, exercise physiologist Jussi Sievälä.

The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.

Physiotherapist, exercise physiologist Jussi Sievälä:

“When I guide my clients in the gym, I first correct the position of each head. Few today have a head where it should be, but the head is pushed forward. This incorrect head position is now encountered by primary school children.