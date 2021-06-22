I argue 12-hour fasting can boost your metabolism – Mitochondria dictate how our metabolism works, but it’s possible to make a difference

Mitochondria dictate how human metabolism works. A 12-hour night fast may improve the efficiency of mitochondria, says Academy Professor Anu Wartiovaara.

As you move, the efficiency of mitochondria increases and your metabolism speeds up.

Tiina Leinonen

19:00 | Updated 21:04

The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.

Academy Professor Anu Wartiovaara:

“Mitochondria are the parts of the cell that burn food for energy and cell building blocks.