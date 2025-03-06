03/06/2025



Updated at 9:10 p.m.





Pope Francis has broken the silence with a recording of his voice of 27 seconds and 29 words. He is heard very weak, with broken breathing, without hiding the difficulties to articulate a few words. «I appreciate with all my heart the prayers you do for my health from the squares. I accompany you from here. May God bless you and let the Virgin take care of them. Thanks, ”he says.

It is the voice of a patient who has been in the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital, with a bilateral pneumonia, and has exceeded four respiratory crises. A voice that between the lines says much more than the medical parts of the last two weeks.

He himself wanted to record it, to respond to those who reproached him that he had not published any photo of his since he entered the hospital. He speaks in Spanish, with an Argentine accent, his mother tongue, as if he had a job to think about Italian. It is a “homemade” recording, probably with the mobile phone of one of the Vatican gendarmes that monitor the apartment he occupies in the Gemelli Polyclinic.

The recording has been heard in the Plaza de San Pedro at the beginning of the Rosary convened today as every night since February 24, to pray for the health of Pope Francis. This Thursday was guided by the Spanish cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, who has given her a bit moved. The nearly two thousand pilgrims, who did not expect to hear the voice of the Pope, have responded first with a long silence, and then with a great applause.









“Pope’s weakness will be heard,” sources Vaticanas had warned the press. The Vatican continues to receive many requests to spread videos or photographs of the Pope’s hospitalization to check his conditions, but for now he has decided not to do so. “Everyone is free to choose how and when to be seen,” they allege from the Vatican. They also argue that in any case “for some, not even a photo would be enough.” Time will say if this recording increases or decreases concern for your health.

Next week they will be twelve years after the first time his voice was heard in this Plaza de San Pedro. That “Buona will”, “good night”, with which he surprised the world. Also the “thank you” of this March 6 will be remembered for a long time.