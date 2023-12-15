In search of better opportunities for the family, many women make the decision to have your children in the United States so that they are considered citizens of that country. However, it is important to be clear about the rules that apply so as not to affect your own immigration status and that of the entire family. Here, the explanation about What happens if someone applies for a green card? after having children within the American Union.

Immigration lawyer Alma Rosa Nieto, who has a special section in Telemundo To resolve doubts regarding immigration issues, he shared the case of a woman who had her children in the United States with a tourist visa and now you want to know if this will have negative consequences when you try to complete the process to obtain the green card.

The specialist's response is that it depends on how you are going to emigrate and recommends that you contact lawyers to advise you because in these types of cases it is very important to know what to answer in interviews at the embassy or in the United States when you are seeking permanent residence. In these cases, The authorities will question you about the reasons why you had your children on a tourist visa. and it would be an incorrect answer to mention that the intention was for them to obtain citizenship.

The reason for the above is that the law would be violated since a tourist visa does not always authorize a person to give birth in the territory and she had to have lied to the officers that she was pregnant. The case would be more serious if she applied for Medicare support.

If these conditions were met then the person would be admitting fraud, which is why they would not obtain citizenship. However, the expert clarified that it is not about lying during the interview, but about knowing how to say things in a way that does not harm one's status, which is why advice is needed.

In these types of situations, it must be evaluated case by case to know what immigration conditions apply and are appropriate. There are many questions to ask, which is why it is necessary to have personalized advice to generate an appropriate strategy.

Finally, he also issued a warning and that is that one of the measures promoted by former President Donald Trump was that the children of immigrants who did not have residency status could not receive citizenship even if they were born in the country, which has promised to implement if he returns to the presidency. And although it is not believed that the law will be retroactive, it could represent complications in some cases.

Can you travel to the United States pregnant?

In January 2020 The United States Department of State issued rules that allow embassies and consulates to reject visa applications for pregnant women if they consider that this is the reason for visiting the country. Some airlines even already have policies that restrict travel in the late stages of pregnancy and allow travel up to week thirty-six.

Pregnant women may be banned from entering the US.

According to the immigration laws of the American Union, pregnancy is considered the same as a medical condition.so women who enter the territory with a B-2 tourist visa must have private health insurance or sufficient funds to pay for medical care if they need it.

Although a visa can be granted to pregnant women, it is necessary to justify that the reason for the trip is not to give birth in the US, unless it is declared that specialized care is needed and it is demonstrated that a US doctor has committed to providing provide the required treatment.