Monterrey.- Mario Escobar, Debanhi’s father, lamented before the national media the faith he placed in the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office (FGJNL), after he identified his daughter’s body.

It was at dawn this Friday that Denabhi’s father addressed independent journalists and national media to condemn the work carried out by the State Prosecutor’s Office in the search for his daughter, who was found dead 13 days after her disappearance.

“We did not reach the result that the heart of my wife and mine asked for, wanted, demanded… And my daughter is dead…, and I do not know what to do,” he said

I’m upset because I was wrong, I believed in the prosecution, “he added.

Debanhi’s body was found lifeless on Thursday night inside a cistern located near a motel in Escobedo, which had already been searched on more than one occasion by agents of the Prosecutor’s Office in search of clues that would lead to the death. location of the young

During the search work, the bodies of five young women were found on nearby land, where Debanhi was last seen.

Since the disappearance of the young woman, her father and close relatives have focused on her search and turned to the national media to find her alive. Even her father claimed that he went to the prosecutor’s office to request a copy of the investigation folder

“I’m upset that they didn’t do their job. I demand justice in that aspect and I demand that it be clarified why Debanhi disappeared.

For her part, one of Debanhi’s cousins ​​expressed to Mafian TV her annoyance at the work carried out by the authorities of Nuevo León in this case and in the other cases of disappearance of young people in the state.