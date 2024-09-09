In a video addressed to British citizens, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton announced that she has completed the cycle of chemotherapy but that the fight against cancer continues

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middletonis certainly experiencing one of the most difficult moments of her life. Last March she had in fact revealed, through a video published on Instagram, that she was suffering from a tumor.

chemotherapy completed

Today, months after that terrible announcement, the princess has once again addressed her fellow British citizens through a new video to update them on the treatments they were undergoing. Specifically, Kate informed that she had completed the chemotherapy cycle which she had undergone to cope with the disease, while at the same time underlining that his fight against cancer continues.

The new, touching and emotional video in which Kate Middleton reappears

It is a touching and emotional video in which Kate Middleton reappears, surrounded by the loving and reassuring presence of her husband William and three children George, Charlotte And Louis.

A beautiful backdrop countryside landscape in which the royal family is seen enjoying moments of pure lightheartedness.

In the video, the princess, while admitting to having lived a period “extremely hard”wanted to be the spokesperson of a message of encouragement and hope for all those people who, just like her, are facing the difficult path of the disease:

“To all who are continuing their journey with cancer, I stand with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness comes light, so let that light shine brightly.”

new video

A heartfelt message

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate stormy waters and unfamiliar roads. The journey of battling cancer is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone. In a humbling way, it also brings you face to face with your vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before and, with that, gives you a new perspective on everything.”.

In the previous public appearance, which took place last June during the ceremony of Trooping the Colourthe Princess of Wales had spoken of the “good progress” achieved in his fight against cancer.

“This time has reminded William and I most of all to reflect and be grateful for the simple but important things in life that many of us often take for granted. Simply to love and be loved.”

united family

And finally he concluded:

“Doing everything I can to beat cancer is my goal now. Although I have completed chemotherapy, my road to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to live each day as it comes. I look forward to returning to work and undertaking more public engagements in the coming months, when I am able. Despite everything that has happened, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation for life.”