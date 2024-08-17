Health emergency, the dramas of the Emergency Room

National health emergency and, as far as we are concerned, a health emergency in the province of Brindisi. Perrino Emergency Room exhausted by the drastic closure or inconceivable downsizing of the few nearby hospitals.

Ambulances are continuously arriving even for minor codes, even though the 118 operations centre is aware of the lack of stretchers on which to welcome patients with dignity, who nevertheless suffer those same beds too uncomfortable and inadequate for waiting too many hours. Doctors at night reduced to two units per shift, when, considering the increase in population due to mass tourism currently present in our Region, there should be four!

Staff therefore exposed to the ultimately justified and fatal wrath of those who wait for hours to be taken over by one of the doctors on duty who for obvious reasons gives precedence to the major codes, subjecting themselves to the verbal abuse and sometimes physics of someone who is ultimately exasperated.

All this with a monthly salary similar to that of specialists in non-urgent disciplines! Doctors, paramedics and patients are common victims of the same foolish system, determined by an increasingly wicked, blind and deaf policy in the face of a common cry of pain!

Specialist doctors therefore fleeing from this unhealthy system. Vital departments such as the Plastic Surgery of Perrino of Brindisi forced to close due to lack of units that have found more dignified jobs! Because all the staff, doctors and paramedics, are those responsible for saving lives and not for spreading useless and sterile words for electoral reasons.

Professionals in the sector, never so devastated, who must be guaranteed the appropriate conditions for the respect of the patient first and foremost… and themselves. The medical profession is ultimately the most beautiful in the world if supported by humane conditions and, those who love the emergency sector, despite the immense physical and mental tiredness, will continue to love it and help those who suffer, filling holes and often stoically guaranteeing their service.

Just one question on behalf of everyone… why? It would be natural for someone who decides things from above to reflect on the others who have no means to react, so that something can finally bring the Italian healthcare to be one of the flagships in the world.