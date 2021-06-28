On September 10, “I am Zlatan”, the film about the life of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. What is the film about? It will cover the childhood of the Swedish footballer and his beginnings in football.
While you haven’t hung up your booties yet, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s career is like a movie. Beyond the field of play, there were moments and situations that had nothing to do with football. In fact, one of the things he’s adored by millions is his personality and presence.
Regarding this, and taking into account that you already own a documentary and a book, Ibrahimovic will star in the movie “I am Zlatan”. The information was provided by the Swede himself, who through his social networks shared a preview of what the film will be. It will premiere on September 10.
What will the movie be about?
Ibrahimovic will share with his fans his growth in Rosengard, his beginnings in football and the difficult socioeconomic situation along with the vices that people took to escape reality. He took another path.
Beyond having absent parents, Zlatan managed to survive and play football. In this way he came to sign in Ajax and then his career was what we know today: a true path of success.
