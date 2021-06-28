From the first kicks to the ball as a child with a difficult childhood, to successes as a boy with the usual ambition that sets him apart: this is the story of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in the trailer for the film “I am Zlatan” (in theaters on September 10), released of the Milan striker on his social profiles. The film is based on his autobiography “I, Ibra”, written with Jakob Beckman and David Lagercrantz. The life of the Rossoneri champion will be told in detail, explaining the environment in which Zlatan was born and raised with the great passion for football that made his life great.