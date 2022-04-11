Fortnite he has had enough time receiving different popular culture characters as fighters on their island. Among these, different protagonists and antagonists of the saga of starwars. we already had boba fett, Din Djarin, Kylo Ren Y King. Now it seems that it is the turn of a heavyweight.

According to some leaks, the imposing Darth Vader could be one of the new rivals to beat within Fortnite. Recall that some seasons featured ‘bosses’ that players can defeat for rewards. It seems that the sith lord will be the next to be added to this list.

Fortnite will know the dark side of the force with Darth Vader

The information comes through Tabor Hilla well-known leaker of Fortnite. Throughout his career, he shared different rumors that became true. So we could say that it is a very reliable source. If so, it is only a matter of time before we can see Darth Vader make your way to the island.

According to your information, it will be during the following season when darth vader arrive at the island of Fortnite. He will also do it as a boss to defeat and as a skin that players can use. According to the leaker, he has no confirmation that his skin will be part of the next battle pass.

The appearance of Darth Vader in Fortnite could be used to match the new series of Obi Wan in Disney+. This will arrive at the end of May and it has already been confirmed that the Sith will have an important role in it. Let’s not forget that the next season of the battle royale will start on June 4, when the series would go for its third episode.

Besides the arrival of Darth Vader, Tabor Hill indicates that Indiana Joness will also be a new character in Fortnite. That raises questions about what could be the theme of the next season, with an adventurer and a space conqueror on the loose. Do you think the leaks are true? Would you like to play as Darth Vader in the next season? Tell us in the comments.

