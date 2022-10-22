No one can doubt that, today, one of the most popular animated movie sagas is toy storythat is why the video that shows a Uber driver showing off toy collection of this animation that you carry in your car.

It was in 1995 when Toy Story, the children’s film that recounts the adventures of a child’s toys that “come to life” every time the child is not watching them, was released in theaters in the United States. The story of Disney and Pixar It was so successful that it currently has 4 installments and a spin-off.

It was through the social network TikTok where a video was posted in which you can see the large collection of Toy Story that an Uber driver decided to have inside the vehicle he owned.

In the viral clip you can see how inside the car there are various figures all related to the famous Pixar sagaas well as the striking characters that appear in the films, such as the Martians and Target Shooting, among others.

In the recording, the Internet user details that the driver of the private transport platform carries characters from the 4 Toy Story movies in his car. Likewise, it can be seen that all the toys are distributed throughout the car and even outside it, since he carries Woody and Buzz Lightyear hanging from the trunk, simulating the iconic scene from the second installment.

“An Uber from CDMX inspired by Toy Story #toystory #uber #cdmx #toys #collection #collectiontoys”, can be read in the description of the publication posted on the Chinese virtual platform.

Meanwhile, the netizen stressed that, according to the Uber driver’s own testimony, only 4 characters missing of the film saga to complete the entire collection.

As expected, the video uploaded to TikTok went viral in a short time, managing to accumulate more than 414 thousand views to date, as well as more than 46 thousand “likes” and dozens of comments.