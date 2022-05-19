His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan





“I am your brother, Muhammad.” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a video clip to His Highness, the rulers of the Emirates, when they met to pledge allegiance to His Highness as President of the UAE. This word sums up the greatness of the Emirates and the Highness of its rulers. (Praise be to God for the blessing of the Emirates).

The UAE always offers a lesson in humanity, loyalty, detachment, altruism, cohesion and concern for the interests of the nation and citizens, lessons in the smooth transition of leadership, self-denial, unity and adherence to the most trustworthy hand.

Here, all in one, we line up like a solid structure behind the leader, for the benefit of the citizen, and for the nation’s ship to make its way and reach safety and prosperity, no matter how great it is.

A clip, despite its short duration, embodies the greatness of the Emirates, and His Highness the rulers of the Emirates, that good land grew, and they console and support, they create from sadness a positive energy, realizing that it is a moment to work, because they know exactly the size of the responsibilities placed on them for the sake of the homeland and its children, for the sake of tomorrow In the name of a continuous march, and a sustainable victory.

A lesson in accepting fate in surrendering to the will of God. Each of our honorable rulers is with the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.” .

And every one has in His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, hope and good tidings for the continuity of a prosperous present, laying the blocks of a bright tomorrow, carrying trust and assuming responsibilities, without giving in to pain.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said: “You are comforted today, and we are supposed to console you in your brother Khalifa.” Of course, the injured is one and everyone is in the same boat and on the same wave, the hope is one, the destiny is one, the path is one, and the heart is one.

And His Highness continued: “We have accepted the command of God, and this is the year of life. Our Lord enables us to do what is right.” Despite the simplicity of the words, there are many and many values ​​that emphasize the importance of reliance on God, the yes of the Lord and the Helper, the satisfaction of his destiny, and the help of the Creator Almighty to help us For what is good for us.

The greatness of the Emirates is manifested in the fact that it spontaneously hand over the flag, generation after generation, because it is a state of institutions governed by law, Sharia, arrangements, procedures, and above all, pure intentions and iron will, great dreams and greater arms.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said in his speech during the video clip: “We have come to console you and ourselves, and we bless you and ourselves with your leadership and the presidency of our country, and we support you.”

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and all His Highness rulers of the Emirates agree with him, “You are not a stranger to this site. You are the son of the founder, and the brother of the late who carried the banner after him. By your side, we hand over the leadership to you, and we are in a country where everyone is the envy of us.”

Smooth delivery of leadership, belief that governance is a mandate and not an honor, and a prayer to God to enable us all to bear the trust.

A prayer of success for what is good for the country and its people, and for God’s blessing, to delegate the matter to God because God sees the servants.

Here it is our right to rely on the Lord and not to be dependent, here every Emirati has the right to be assured and proud because he is the son of that land that gave birth to these great and venerable leaders.

We feel as if the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” is a reassuring joy as he sees the fruits of what he instilled in love, affection and harmony, and a path that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed completes in the name of God after learning the principles of leadership and humanity from the leader, the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Zayed. Sultan Al Nahyan “may God rest his soul.”

Our rulers and leaders we are proud of, they realize that with hardship comes ease, and that any experience we go through either we win and overcome or learn from.

Here we see and learn and take them as the best example in piety, softness of the side, work and achievement.

Leadership is strength, example, support, pillar, and bolster, seven strong with love, brotherhood, obedience to God and harmony of hearts, in their shadow we derive safety and tranquility and know with certainty that God is with us, and he will never fail us.

Leaders are the luminous hope, the builders of glory, their hearts are full of God’s love, their minds are full of knowledge, their will for truth is strength, and their harmony in goodness is pride.

Leaders who never break a covenant, protect us and take care of God in us, never tire of righteousness and advice, remind us if we forget, unite us on goodness, and unite our efforts to work.

Leaders rich in character, rich in love, their strength lies in the sincerity of their intentions and noble intentions, merciful among them awakening in our hearts a thousand lives and hope.

They provide us with joy and those before them with serenity, and their light comes from the heart, so, with God’s help, we will never go astray with them.

His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees

Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation