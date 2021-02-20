Mauri Stern was not convinced by the imitation of ‘Yola Polastry ‘ and gave him harsh comments. The Mexican producer stressed that he did not know the trajectory of the children’s entertainer, but received a “gift” from the competitor.

Given this, Marisol tried to justify her performance and said that the artist had different stages. However, the jury of I am, great battles indicated that he lacked the sweetness and energy.

After listening to the comment of Mauri Stern, ‘Yola Polastry‘admitted that she was a victim of nerves, since she is a faithful admirer of Magneto, the youth group to which Stern belonged.

“The emotion of being in front of you. I have been a fan of Magneto. Imagine how my heart has been at a thousand an hour when I saw you and wanted to sing ’40 degrees‘”, Said the impersonator, to which the Mexican asked her to sing a verse of the well-known theme.

‘Yola Polastry’ did not hesitate for a second and sang. However, her nerves got the better of her, her voice cracked and she cried. “Excuse me,” said Marisol.

Mauri Stern He spoke about how difficult it is for one artist to imitate another and the control they must have.

“What I always want is to have emotional control because it is a very big challenge because I would not dare. I say this with affection, but thanks for singing to me and you don’t have to ask me for forgiveness. Upgrade and come back”Said the jury of I am, great battles.

Finally, ‘Yola Polatry’, who challenged ‘Marilyn Manson’, did not receive a vote in favor and was eliminated from the reality show.

