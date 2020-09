Dr. Mahindra Vats

Question: I am a 44 year old woman. I have been worried about irregular periods since last days. My friends are suggesting that I do a check-up for hysterectomy. Will it affect my sex life? I am very worried and sad.

answer: It is essential that you first be found by a gynecologist and have an examination done to know if you need a hysterectomy. This will not affect your sex life.

