Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2024 – 17:58

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that he is not only supporting, but also working to elect Guilherme Boulos, the PSOL candidate for mayor of São Paulo. He asked the activists present at the rally in the eastern part of the capital, in the rain, to give him the election as a birthday present. This was the second rally for the candidate that the president attended this Saturday, the 24th.

“I am committed and I want you to know: I am not just supporting Boulos, I am working for him to be the future mayor,” he said. And he reinforced: “I want you to know that I will dedicate myself. I want to say to Boulos: whatever I can do for you to win the elections, I will do,” he assured.

Lula also promised not to let Boulos lack the necessary resources to implement important projects, even though São Paulo is a very rich city.

At the beginning of his speech, the president joked with the activists by asking them to vote for Boulos. “If you really love me, October 6th is my birthday. Give me the gift of the election of comrade Boulos here in São Paulo. It will be the best gift you can give me, because I have two birthdays: one on the 6th, which is the date of registration, and the other on the 27th, which is the day my mother said she had me,” he said.

He recalled that the 2024 election repeats a coincidence of dates from 2002, when the first round was on October 6 and the second round on October 27, when he was elected president for the first time. At the end, Lula reinforced and called for a “spectacle of citizenship” with the election of Boulos.