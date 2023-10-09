“I am without tears. I have spilled them all. Give us our daughter back.” It is the call of Julio Rubio, Ivonne Rubio’s father.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry confirmed this Sunday that there are two nationals missing in Israel after the Hamas attacks: Antonio Mesias Montano and Ivonne Rubio. It is known that the couple was at an electronic music festival near the border with Gaza, where 260 lifeless bodies have so far been found.

“Some requests for assistance have been received to locate two compatriots, who at the time of the events were at a festival near the border between Gaza and Israel”, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry also indicated that “a Colombian family from Gaza and another Colombian citizen are being assisted through the mechanisms of assistance to fellow nationals and the consular representations of Colombia in Egypt and Israel,” given that both consular sections have activated the mechanisms of attention for Colombians.

Videos on social networks show the panic that was experienced at the time of the attack on an electronic music festival, Tribe of Nova, which was taking place in the Negev desert, on Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip.

Colombians missing in Israel

The attendees not only witnessed the moment in which the rockets were launched from Gaza, but also that armed individuals arrived at the place where the concert was taking place, so people began to flee the place.

“We were alerted by a ‘red siren’. Chaos ensued, especially when the vehicles were trying to leave. Then the shots started and we started running. We are still hiding and waiting for rescue,” said a man named Daniel, who was present at the place and whose testimony was rescued by 20 minutes.

Two young people of Colombian origin were also participating in the festival, Antonio Mesias Montano and Ivonne Rubio, who were a couple and whose whereabouts are unknown.

“They are children of friends from our Colombian community and they are missing. They were at the Nova Party that was taking place in the Negev,” they noted in a Facebook post.

Who are the missing?

The children are defenseless, they are orphans, they have no one to look after them, their situation is not easy.

“At the moment we don’t know anything, we don’t know where they are or what happened to them,” a friend of the couple told EL TIEMPO.

It is known about Ivonne that she is a model and mother, she is 26 years old. On social networks, she shares photographs of her work, on vacation and accompanied by her family: her partner, Antonio, and her two small children.

According to what Ivonne’s father told Snail Radioshe had separated from a previous partner, with whom she had the child, and then met Antonio, who also had a daughter from a previous relationship.

“The children are defenseless, they are orphans, they have no one to look after them, their situation is not easy,” said the worried father.

We have been here for 32 years, fleeing the violence of our country (…) and we came to have a little peace and look what we have found here See also Who is the 'Empress' of cocaine, a Colombian who fell in Spain

The last thing Julio knew about his daughter was through a call she made him around 7:15 am on Saturday. “I spoke with her for those 50 seconds and I didn’t hear from her again until today and that is what is making us desperate, because the uncertainty breaks your heart and you don’t really know what to do.”“said the father.

He also explained that he left Colombia more than 30 years ago, escaping the violence that the country was going through at that time: “We have been here for 32 years, fleeing the violence in our country (…) and we came to have a little peace and look what we have found here.

“We only ask the people of Colombia to help us, we have nothing to do with this conflict,” he added.

