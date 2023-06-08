the legislator Ricardo Monreal announced that next week he could separate from his position in the Senate of the Republic to seek the candidacy for the 2024 elections, once the National Council of Morena publishes the call with the requirements for the ‘corcholatas’.

In an interview with the press from the Senate, Ricardo Monreal clarified that continue in office after the chancellor Marcelo Ebrard announced his resignationbut is willing to apply for license as a senator, once the Morena Council defines the rules for candidates for the presidential candidacy.

“I am sure that the Council on Sunday will raise it and we will assume it. For my part, I am willing to retire from office to compete democratically in the presidential succession When the time comes, I am totally sure that it will be for the best, and I am prepared and ready to listen, agree and abide by the provisions that the highest authority of Morena determines, “he replied.

Without setting a day, the Zacatecan limited himself to saying that he will be separating from his position during the following weeklike the ‘corcholatas’ Claudia Sheinbaum and Adam Augustowhile the PVEM senator, Manuel VelascoHe submitted his resignation this Wednesday.

Was it early what Ebrard did?, they asked him, to which Monreal replied that it was “a political strategy that worked for him” and that he does not question. “He is politically savvy and gave the first flag, he took the first step and it worked for him in his strategy“, he opined.

He clarified that he cannot resign from his position, since popularly elected positions cannot be waived, so instead he will request a license for the positions of president of Jucopo and senator, once the National Council so determines. of Morena.

Regarding the resignation of Velasco, who will also seek the candidacy of the 4T, Ricardo Monreal replied that he is not surprised by the announcement, since the need to resign was an issue that was already addressed in the meeting of the ‘corcholatas’ with President López Obrador from last Monday.

“Everyone has the right to seek the nomination at this first moment as a defender of the 4T, as a national coordinator, and then when the process begins formally as an aspirant, pre-candidate or candidate for the presidency of the Republic,” said the Morenista .