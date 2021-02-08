The controversial discussion between Tony Succar and Mauri Stern, members of the jury of I am, great battles, has caused the imitation program to make a turn in the presentations.

The Peruvian percussionist recommended using the voice modifier Autotune for imitators of urban singers, while the member of Magneto objected to using this musical arrangement as unprofessional.

However, Sebastián Martins, the producer of I am, confirmed that the contest will start using Autotune during the presentations of this 2021 edition.

“After long coordination with Tony Succar, confirmed, tomorrow there will be Autotune in Yo Soy”, expressed the communicator in his Instagram stories.

“Tony’s contribution to the program goes beyond his role as a judge. His commitment to the local scene is admirable. You are great Tony! Very thankful. We continue to grow ”, he added.

The post was shared by Tony Succar, who appreciated having been part of this decision that will change the show of I am, great battles. “Sebastián Martins you are a great brother producer. Thanks for the opportunity to do my bit. Let’s go Peru! ”, Said the Peruvian musician.

For its part, Mauri Stern He showed that he put aside his divided opinions with Tony Succar and made friends at the hotel where they both stay.

“Always always love and friendship before any work difference. Tony Succar See you later to talk and clean … no worries (don’t worry). It’s a new day (It’s a new day) ”, reads the message from the also Mexican producer.

