I am has been characterized by concentrating some of the greatest talents of imitation. Week by week, dozens of singers come to the competition to demonstrate their performance skills.

However, there is a long-awaited copycat by viewers and even by the cast of the Latina show. Sandro Matos is one of the contestants who, like Carlos Burga, became famous when he played José José.

On several occasions, the host of Great Battles and the juries have invited the interpreter to return to the program and face his colleague. The public requests were answered by Matos, who decided to set conditions to step on the stage again.

Since his last participation in 2012, the singer has declared in various media his refusal to participate again in Yo soy and reached the point of declaring himself ‘banned’ from the space.

José José impersonator assures that I am vetoed him years ago

Sandro Matos gave an interview to RPP in 2012 and exposed an incident he had with the channel’s production. As he commented, they prevented him from singing at an event to which he was invited because he did not agree to sign the contract to return to a new edition of Yo soy.

The event occurred during Latina’s anniversary party, where the imitators of the then current season of the program were. Nevertheless, ‘Jose jose’ he reported mistreatment by the team.

“I have been banned from Yo soy and from Frequency Latina since the end of 2012 as a result of this statement I made. They asked me to rectify this public complaint, forcing me to give another version and I did not accept. They told me that if I did not rectify myself, I would never have a showcase again and they disappeared my name from the medium, “wrote the interpreter on his YouTube account.

Sandro Matos disagreed with the clauses of the contract

Shortly after the show’s premiere, two of its participants accused the Yo soy production of abusing its stars. César Osorio and Sandro Matos, ‘Axl Rose’ and ‘José José’, respectively, expressed their discomfort for certain terms that conditioned their participation in the competition.

Osorio disagreed with the lack of remuneration: “It doesn’t seem to me that (a remuneration) is disrespectful, I don’t think it’s something that someone can come up with and tell us we’re ‘stepping on clouds’. What’s the use of being given a screen if I can’t work with the character? (…). I have no benefit, the benefit is for them ”.

For his part, Matos claimed: “It is because of the contract that does not allow you to use the name of the artist that we imitate. The second and third motives are very delicate. I’m not going to be an accessory to something that I never liked ”.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.