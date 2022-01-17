In the year 2012, Ramiro Saavedra arrived at the Latina facilities to carry out her casting and to be able to compete in I am, but he never imagined that his talent would lead him to be recognized as the best imitator in the country of the American singer. His characterization as Kurt Cobain, the lead singer of the band Nirvana, surprised the fans of the reality show and the jury of the program from the first moment he went on stage.

After a close competition throughout the season, the 27-year-old from Arequipa faced ‘Juan Gabriel’, Ronald Hidalgo, in the grand final. His fans shouted the name Kurt until the jury gave him the victory. There was no lack of applause, shouts and tears.

However, despite the fact that several seasons were held with the winners in I am, great battles, Ramiro Saavedra never returned to the stage of the program.

He founded his own band

In 2007, the Peruvian artist founded the band Olaf, with which he performs tributes to groups such as Pearl Jam, Oasis, REM, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses and Nirvana.

Acknowledgments and greetings from Nirvana

Not only did it gain popularity in Peru, it also did so internationally. In 2015, Ramiro Saavedra participated in the Conquest of America contest in Colombia. Many foreign portals pointed him out as ‘the incarnation’ of Kurt Cobain.

The newspaper Huffington Post affirmed that the Peruvian musician made an “almost perfect” imitation. Too, was interviewed by the BBC in London about his admiration for the late singer.

But among his most important recognitions stands out Nirvana’s greeting . The official Facebook account dedicated a message to him in which he highlighted his resemblance to the leader of the band.

What does the ‘Peruvian Kurt Cobain’ do?

The Kurt Cobain impersonator is now a musician, singer, guitarist and songwriter. He has performed shows in different parts of the country and has a great legion of fans in Arequipa.

Entered the YouTube platform with videos in which he appears singing covers and giving his opinion on the singing style of famous artists.

What does the Kurt Cobain impersonator look like now?

The ‘Peruvian Kurt Cobain’ continues with an appearance very similar to that of the late Nirvana singer. In his Instagram photos, he shows off his straight blonde hair and sparse beard.

The ‘Peruvian Kurt Cobain’, Ramiro Saavedra. Photo: Facebook

This was the casting of Ramiro Saavedra in Yo soy

During the castings for the first edition of Yo soy, Ramiro Saavedra impressed the panel of judges, at that time made up of Ricardo Morán, Maricarmen Marín and Fernando Armas, for his impressive resemblance to the Nirvana vocalist. Saavedra she earned praise from pundits and secured her participation in the copycat show.

Ramiro Saavedra celebrates a great achievement on Instagram

The musician uses his official Instagram profile to share moments of his day to day, as well as promote his YouTube channel. On January 15, he celebrated reaching 10 thousand followers on the social network.

Kurt Cobain impersonator reaches 10 thousand followers. Photo: Instagram capture

How did your taste for Kurt Cobain’s music begin?

The man from Arequipa revealed in an interview with El Comercio that his love for the Nirvana band began when he was in a difficult moment in his life. “It was during a trip to Lima that my cousin Rodolfo showed me a Nirvana cassette and I fell in love. I listened to it morning afternoon and night. In that same year (1994), on November 12, my grandfather died. Kurt Cobain had died in April. It was very hard, I got depressed, I clung to the guitar, I grew my hair and I dedicated myself to singing Nirvana songs.

Ramiro Saavedra heard Nirvana for the first time at a difficult time in his life. Photo: Ramiro Saavedra/Instagram.

Ramiro Saavedra announces the death of the woman who raised him

The imitator of Kurt Cobain, Ramiro Saavedra, announced the death of his grandmother, through his social networks where he dedicated an emotional message telling details of everything he lived with the woman who raised him during his childhood.

Ramiro Saavedra was devastated by the death of his grandmother. Photo: Ramiro Saavedra/Instagram

In that sense, he wrote: “The truth is that I feel that everything is partly true, but what is most comforting is knowing and being aware that in life we ​​gave him everything. I lived with her practically all my life. It was my grandfather’s wife who left me my first guitar. When the one to play came, he always told us: “do you have all your things? Make sure you don’t miss anything” she was waiting for us awake at dawn until we got back from playing and she liked that we were musicians because her husband was too. He liked to sing and I think that the artistic soul that we carry inside also came from there”.