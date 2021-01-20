An unprecedented staging starred the imitators of Victor Manuelle this January 19 in I am, great battles. Lui galloso and Marcano, who characterize the salsero, clashed on the set of the Latina reality show.

According to Cristian Rivero, never in all the seasons of I am imitators of the same singer did they fight in a duel on stage. As remembered, the ‘consecrated’ Lui galloso He was under observation after the constant criticism of the jury made up of Maricarmen Marín, Tony Succar, Katia Palma and Mauri Stern.

His last presentation was with ‘Héctor Lavoe’. In that edition, the raters were harsh with their comments for the impersonator’s performance. However, it was able to stay in the competition.

What imitator of Víctor Manuelle stayed in Yo soy?

The presentations did not convince the jury, who reaffirmed their latest opinions provided on the previous occasion. However, the challenger managed to win and stayed for one more day in competition.

In this edition of Yo soy, ‘Mon Laferte’ and ‘Adele’ had a rematch. The first sang the song “Your lack of love”, while the British impersonator sang “Rolling in the deep”.

Another of the confrontations was that of Jairo Tafur (Dyango) and ‘Shakira’, who after several editions was able to reappear on the Latina set.

