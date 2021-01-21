On the night of January 20, the program I am, great battles set a precedent by eliminating for the first time and twice the consecrated imitator ‘Victor Manuelle‘and his challenger’Marciano Cantero‘, after considering that their performance on stage was not the best.

“A very low presentation” was the phrase used by the Katia Palma jury to describe Junior Rosillo’s performance as the Argentine rocker and leader of Los Enanitos Verdes.

Equally lapidary was the criticism made by Mauri Stern, who after pointing out that the presentation of both imitators was ‘just as bad’, pointed out that the interpretation of ‘Marciano Cantero’ with the song “I saw you on a trainI didn’t deserve a chance.

However, Maricarmen Marín pointed out that although Lui galloso and Junior Rosillo They had not managed to stand out, the imitator of the salsa singer had already received several opportunities and could not improve, so he gave his vote for ‘Marciano Cantero’.

After this, Katia Palma was the first to choose not to vote for any impersonator and leave the consecrated chair empty, a measure that had been raised in a previous edition by the former member of Beautiful water, considering that the rules of the program were forcing the jury to ‘vote for the least bad’.

Finally, and after needing only one vote to eliminate both artists, it was the ex-member of Magneto who showed his board with an X, sending ‘Víctor Manuelle’ and ‘Marciano Cantero’ to his home, leaving free the opportunity for former consecrated persons as Marilyn Manson, Andrés Calamaro, Ricardo Montaner, Adele or José José return to I am, great battles.

