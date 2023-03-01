United States.- One of the main causes of death around the world is road accidents, which is why the story of a man who was the victim of 4 traffic accidents and lives to tell about it.

No one can deny that cars are extremely useful, however, the truth is that they are not the safest means of transportation, this added to the recklessness of drivers, little respect for road laws and different distractors make cars become become time bombs.

In this context, the incredible James Halsey storywho after suffering 4 car accidents in less than an hour, after losing control of his car, managed to survive.

According to what was released in different media, Halsey used his car to go to an appointment he had last weekend at a medical center in the south of the state of California, United States.

After being on time for his medical appointment at a hospital located in Big Bear LakeJames returned home, but what he did not count on is that the way back was going to be a nightmare.

It was on Highway 18, near Holcomb Valley Roadwhat Halsey he lost control of his car and the first accident was recorded.

I noticed a car coming from the opposite direction, so instead of going straight into the car, I slipped and ruined the front tire,” he told “ABC News”.

Luckily, the US citizen did not suffer any injuries, so he immediately contacted his insurer to have the car taken away as he was unable to move due to the flat tire.

However, James did not manage to realize in time that was going to be hit by another vehicle that was circulating in the area. It was so that in the blink of an eye he “flew into the air”, which caused him to be projected under his car and ended up with injuries to his hands.

Given this, the driver of the car that hit him helped him. However, unluckily for him, it didn’t take long for him to be the victim of a third accident, because once again another car crashed.

“I was trying to wrap my hand in a shirt,” Halsey said. “Before the paramedics arrived, another vehicle ran up and hit me and pinned me down…I was trapped between two cars,” he stated.

Lastly, when the ambulance arrived at the scene, and paramedics took the man to the rescue unit, the vehicle was struck by another car on the highwayalthough without major consequences.

“I really believe that I am very blessed and favored by God. I mean, I really think he protected me,” said the man, who only spent 2 hours in the hospital.