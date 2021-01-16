I am a little ant, a tireless worker who loves this job very much and who tries as much as possible to dignify it “, says Javier Gutiérrez (Luanco, 1971). Excellent, popular and respected actor, he claims to be “a great shy person.” His good work has been rewarded so far with two goyas, for ‘La isla minim’ (2014) and ‘El autor’ (2017), and with the Silver Shell for Best Actor, also for ‘La isla minim’. In addition to his successes in film and television – on January 29 he returns to Netflix with ‘Bajocero’, a ‘thriller’ directed by Lluís Quílez – he adds to his credit the successes on stage. After the success of ‘Who is Mr. Schmitt?’, By Sébastien Thiéry, on February 12, in Vitoria, he returns to the theater with ‘Principiantes’, by Raymond Carver, under the direction of Andrés Lima and with Mónica Regueiro , Daniel Pérez Prada and Vicky Luengo. Its four main characters will try to answer this question: What are we talking about when we talk about love?

A project in which Gutiérrez has many illusions, who bet on less Facebook and Twitter and more kisses and hugs, and who suddenly saw, like everyone else, how social relations took a radical turn. «With what I like neighborhood life, shopping in the small markets, chat with the vendors at the stalls, browse editorial news in bookstores where you feel like family, read Philip Roth, have a few beers on Madrid’s summer terraces, eat and drink well, go to the theater and the cinema as spectator … », he says. Your work schedule is well served.

– What hasn’t happened?

– We haven’t been better. I remember that, in full confinement, they asked the painter Antonio López if we were going to get better people out of this, and he said he didn’t believe it at all; It is clear that his genius is not only in his painting, but also in his reflections. Because we have come out worse, and that causes me a lot of sadness, just as it causes me a lot of anxiety to see who we are in. Our leaders have had a wonderful opportunity to stand by the side of the citizens and to try to lift the country before something as tremendous as a pandemic of this type. But they have not been in their place, they have not reassured us, they have not behaved as rulers, as people whom we have democratically elected at the polls to carry out the country’s plans. And I am talking about how each other has behaved, and not only, either, during the pandemic.

– Are you referring to the rifirrafes at the expense of the storm Filomena?

– Exactly, to the political revenue that they are also trying to obtain with these historical snowfalls; they throw the stuff at the head instead of adding, contributing ideas and reassuring us. On the contrary, they cause more distress, more anxiety and more insecurity to all those who need footholds.

“The one who was poorer …”



– How are you?

– I can not complain; I have heating, I have light, I am connected, I have a more or less full fridge …; What worries me is the people who are having a very bad time, the job losses, the situation of people who were already having a bad time and that now we will see if they leave that well; Make no mistake, the one who was poorer is going to be poorer, and the one who had the most will have even more, surely. 2020 has been a blank year, a devastating year in which there has been a lot of death, a lot of illness, and in which we have left our elderly, our elders, alone, and that does cause me a lot of sadness. People who have died in an unjustified way in many cases, and our leaders have a lot to do with this, of both political signs.

– And the citizens?

– We too have lost a wonderful opportunity to bring out the best in human beings. Yes, we went out to the balconies to applaud the toilets, but after a few weeks they made us see that this was not the priority, that it was that we take care of ourselves, that we were responsible and that we did not collapse the sanitary services. I think there has been a lot of irresponsibility and that it still is. When they insist, for example, that we must stick to six diners, or whatever, on specific dates, and suddenly you see parties of forty people … Individual responsibility has also failed. We have been very selfish and have even passed over the people we love the most. People who have been able to infect their children, their parents, their grandparents … We cannot put all the blame on Papa Estado.

– Do you love yourself?

– I get along with myself from time to time, but not always. I don’t always live happily in my suit, although I dedicate myself to acting not to run away from myself, but to live other lives. As a child, I was a sickly shy child, and I still use this therapy a lot to put myself in the shoes of other people.

“I fear the worst”



– Participated in the show ‘El Rey’, written and directed by Alberto San Juan. The main character, named Juan Carlos I, was not at all well off. Now the emeritus king is out of Spain …

– I think what has been said about the King Emeritus is just the tip of the iceberg. And if all this is told while alive, I fear the worst when it is no longer alive. When I read Alberto’s text, I asked him if he was sure that all that – things of the ‘great commission for years’ type – could be said openly, and he said yes because everything was documented. The show premiered in Madrid, then toured many cities for two years, and there was never a complaint from anyone. This country has been very juancarlist, more than monarchical, and we were very amused by the heartiness of this man; but I am sure that many citizens did not know what was really behind that heartiness and that man so plain and so close to the people. It has been a very unpleasant surprise for many.

– Including you?

– It bothers me so much that a man who was taking money by the bucketload, and who already had several accounts outside our country, asked us in one of his last appearances on Christmas Eve to buckle up … Say that when you’re giving Sablazos, being the first of all Spaniards, it seems to me an impudence that makes me blush and stupefied and brings out the worst in me.

– Why are you betting?

– I still believe a lot in the human being, and I bet on young people. We are not going to leave a better world for our children and grandchildren, but I trust in the energy of young people, in their strength and in that they will know how to fight problems and be more honest than we are.

– What do you still think is useful?

– Try to put yourself in the other’s shoes. It is true that we are very used to being lied to, being deceived; that trying to trust becomes more and more costly. But, despite that, I think you have to keep trying. It is true that in a world in which everything is so politicized, and in a country like ours, in which we return again to this kind of civil war, everything becomes much more difficult. This country is very much like Barça or Madrid, on the left or on the right, and we are always in that war that politicians contribute so much to transfer to the streets. There is increasing tension and less understanding. I am very alarmed that they divide us, that they isolate us, that they inoculate us with that poison of being permanently at war. There are more colors in the palette than black and white; every time we become more cerrile, lack of dialogue, lack of understanding. Whichever party you are, if the opponent makes a good decision, why throw it away?

– And what do we talk about when we talk about love?

– From a wonderful story by Raymond Carver in which two couples try to tell us what love is like for them.

– And what is your case?

– In my case, I experience true love, unconditional love, with my son. Couples go by, you fall in love, you fall out of love … True love is very difficult to find. I don’t know if the ideal is to find a partner with whom to go together until the end, or if it can be seen as a failure to have repeated partners as love ends. What is certain is that when you stop loving, the best thing you can do is disappear and try, if you have the opportunity, to fall in love again. It is true that falling in love is very scary, because you end up fearing that they will harm you, but it is so wonderful to be and wake up thinking of someone, especially in those first months when one is sick with love; And it doesn’t matter if you are fifteen or eighty.

A terror movie



– And your experience as a father?

– At first it’s a horror movie. Obviously, nobody gives you a manual or infallible instructions to handle when your child is born with a disability. In fact, and it is very crude that it is so, but it is what there is, the first thing that disappears from the hospital room are the flowers, which even in many cases do not even arrive. People don’t know how to react, how to function in these cases. They do not know very well whether to congratulate you or not, whether to call you or not to call you … At first it is very hard, of course, but with the passage of time you realize that life is like this and that there are things much harder than having a child born to you with a disability. Because, in addition, over time your child becomes a real life lesson, and that is what Mateo offers us today: a real lesson in daily life, of overcoming, of wanting to get ahead. And you live that amazing experience that told him to experience what unconditional love is.

– Has Mateo also helped you to be more grounded?

– Yes. In fact, I think that personally and professionally I know the terrain I tread and I am realistic. Let’s see, I’m an actor, I’m not dedicated to saving lives. I do not believe myself more important than anyone, nor essential, nor the best at anything, although I am very proud of my profession and dedicating myself to the world of culture, which I really believe is very important for people’s lives and for the good functioning of a country.