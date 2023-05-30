“Have very afraid about what take my life and hurt methat my children stop being wanted, because I do not have the support of the authorities in the search and investigation of the disappearance of my children,” said the leader and founder of the collective Mothers Searchers of Sonora, Cecilia Patricia Flores Armenta.

Through a video broadcast on her social networks, the activist who is looking for her sons Marcos and Alex, indicated that it is victim of psychological torture because of the threats he receives and they are ending his peace and quietso he is very afraid.

“With the threats they make me, they send me Photographs of people dismembered, tortured and they tell me that this is how I can be,” he said.

I immediately question “why do they do that against a mother who only fights for her missing children?”.

He said that he also receives explicit videos of people who are tortured. "Please, I ask you not to threaten us, not to make us search mothers disappear," she begged.

The searching mother explained that in the search for her missing children, she has found many people dead and alive who, in some situations, were not wanted by the family.

“Yeah God gave me this missionhe has been the one who has put all the means so that these people have returned home in the fight to look for Marcos and Alex I have found all these people lifeless and alive, who have already returned home ”, external.