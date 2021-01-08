The latest edition of I am: great battles left a good taste to the jury Tony Succar, who was surprised by the impersonator of Ricardo Montaner.

Renowned music producer and two-time Lantin Grammy winner spoke about his experience with shyness and how he has overcome it. His comments came after seeing Hugo Apaza sing “Solo con un beso”.

“I had my first girlfriend until I entered college. I was very shy, I didn’t like cameras until one day my grandmother, may she rest in peace, told me ‘Tony you have to smile, be you’ and that’s why I connect with him, “he commented.

Likewise, Tonny succar, who for the first time appeared as a jury of Yo soy, applauded that ‘Ricardo Montaner’ has left his comfort zone to connect with his interpretation. In addition, he assured him that he could become a great artist.

“Today you were smiling, you were connecting more with the jury. I was moved and that is something that is very valuable to me, because from one day to the next you have changed drastically and if you follow those steps you will be a good imitator and a great artist”, He added.

Tony Succar on I am

Through social networks, Tony Succar was grateful for being part of the reality show Yo soy.

“What a luxury to be part of this beautiful family. Thank you Latina for this great opportunity. Thank you my Peru for so much affection and great success to all the participants ”, wrote the music producer on his Instagram.

I am: Tony Succar and Mauri Stern star in tense moment

Mauri Stern and Tony Succar had a discussion when choosing the permanence of ‘Danna Paola’ and ‘Yuri’.

“I do not agree with my dear Mauri. I liked you, but right now it gave me a little pain. I can appreciate the effort that these two great artists have made, “said the music producer after hearing the harsh opinions of the Mexican about the imitators.

“Maybe I was a bit harsh on the girls, but we are really expecting the best of them,” the Magneto singer replied.

Jury of I am stands before ‘Mon Laferte’

Oriana Montero, winner of season 21 of Yo soy, returned to reality and impressed the jury with the song “Ante de ti” by Mon Laferte.

Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma, Tony Succar and Mauri Stern stood up and applauded with great emotion.

