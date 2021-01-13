I am, great battles He lived a singular moment during the Tuesday edition of January 12 when the impersonator of Ricardo Montaner left the set in full presentation of the song “Will”.

The actions of Hugo Apaza He surprised the members of the jury, who, beyond judging him for his behavior, worried and expressed solidarity with him. So far, it is not known if the participant forgot the lyrics, got tired, the nerves betrayed him or received bad news.

At the end of the program, without knowing if ‘Ricardo Montaner’ or ‘Dyango’ was in competition because of the unusual moment, Tony Succar He used his official Twitter account to send a message of support for the well-known copycat.

“Montaner, we love you. We are with you ”, wrote the renowned Peruvian percussionist, who had his moment in I am, great battles accompanying the imitators of El gran combo with the timpani.

The percussionist supports ‘Ricardo Montaner’ after leaving the stage. Photo: Tony Succar / Twitter

Mauri Stern praises ‘Ricardo Montaner’

During previous galas, the jury Mauri Stern praised the presentation of ‘Ricardo Montaner’ in I am, great battles.

The Mexican singer pointed out that Hugo Apaza should put shyness aside because he is a great artist.

“He doesn’t know how good it is. He doesn’t know how good Montaner he is. Is a champion”Said the ex-Magneto member.

“Going back to the Yo soy stage intimidates me. Shyness is something I can never get over. The jury intimidates me a lot, when I am in front of the jury it inhibits me and intimidates me ”, said, for his part, the winner of the 2015 season of I am.

