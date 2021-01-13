He kept his promise! Tony Succar He surprised the entire audience of Yo soy by reinforcing ‘El gran combo’ during his presentation on Tuesday, January 12.

At the gala, the percussionist excelled on drums while the imitators delighted with the song “Timbalero”.

It all started when, the night before, the music producer also promised that if ‘El gran combo’ surprised with his performance that night, he would reinforce them on the next date.

“I promise that if you (‘El gran combo’) break it right now with this song, I’m going to play with you and with ‘Charlie Aponte ”, he assured at the time.

After that, the imitators of the Puerto Rican orchestra managed to convince the jury and Succar had to comply with what was offered.

“That (singing with Tony Succar) is something very pleasant, something that we expected and really tremendous commitment,” expressed the participants minutes before making their presentation.

“This for us is a prize. We are very proud of it, having the most important musician. We are not going to waste it, it is an incentive for us ”, they added.

Tony Succar excited after his show in I am

After surprising ‘El gran combo’ with his reinforcement, Tony Succar expressed his excitement and gratitude on social networks.

“Ah it’s over! Thank you for letting me touch a little and enjoy. I love them. I’m having too much fun in this great program, “said the percussionist and music producer on his Twitter account.

Tony Succar Photo Post: Twitter Capture

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.