In the latest edition of I am, great battles, Tony Succar he left his “good” side and criticized some of the participants.

The copycat Marc Anthony, Miguel Ruiz, faced stiff competition with ‘Yuri’. However, despite his efforts with the song “They seem Friday”, he failed to impress the jury.

The most critical about the participant’s performance was Tony Succar, who gave him harsh comments, since, for him, he still has a long way to go to resemble the real Marc Anthony.

“Well, Miguel, I’m going to tell you, because Marc still. I feel like you’re trying hard when you try to look like him, but at the same time this performance you just did is feeling unnatural to you. So for me you did not convince me, but you have great potential“Tony Succar said at first.

The renowned music producer, who in a previous edition of I am, great battles pointed out that Mauri Stern went out of tune with Magneto, highlighted the vocal talent of ‘Marc Anthony’, but made it clear that he did not convince him with the imitation.

“The voice color in the verses is quite similar, it is something that is correct, it is something that is excellent,” he concluded.

Tony Succar was moved by ‘Ricardo Montaner’

So far, it is not known which copycat is the favorite of Tony Succar, but he has been very excited when he listens to ‘Ricardo Montaner’.

“Today you were smiling, you were connecting more with the jury. It moved me and that is something that is very valuable to me, because from one day to the next you have changed drastically and if you follow those steps you will be a good imitator and a great artist, ”said the winner of two Grammy Awards.

