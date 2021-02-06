Tony Succar and Mauri Stern they became great friends since they agreed on I am, great battles. However, this bond did not prevent both producers from sharing the same opinions about the contestants.

During the edition of Friday, February 5, the percussionist and the former member of Magneto starred in one of the strongest discussions of the Latina reality show.

It all started when Tony Succar asked the Bad Bunny impersonator to use autotune to improve his performances. Given this, Mauri Stern He reminded the winner of two Latin Grammys that in Yo soy, Grandes Batas, this tool cannot be used because it is a contest.

“If this is a contest where you have to imitate and sing, how do you think we are going to put autotune if they are not in a studio? (…) It’s the worst thing I’ve ever heard you say, Tony. I’m really sorry, ”said the obviously upset Mexican.

Following this discussion, Tony Succar and Mauri Stern shared heartfelt messages on their Instagram stories.

“I don’t want to fight, bro. Good evening ”, wrote the percussionist in his publication, which was accompanied by a black and white photo.

Similarly, the Mexican posted: “It’s not a good night. Tomorrow must be a better day ”.

Tony Succar and Mauri Stern speak after heated discussion: Photo: Tony Succar / Instagram, Mauri Stern / Instagram

Mauri Stern wants to work with Tony Succar

During an interview with La República, Mauri Stern He confessed his desire to work in a musical production with Tony Succar.

“I think Tony and I would be excellent partners to do musical projects. He would give me what various producers in my life have given me: genius, dedication, dedication and innovation; and I think I would give it an artistic perception, repertoire and vision. Together, we should do wonderful things, but we must give time to time”, Commented the jury of I am, great battles.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.