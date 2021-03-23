The casting stage for Yo soy brought in new youth talent. In the recent edition of the program, a young impersonator from Argentina arrived on set Tini Stoessel.

Claudia medina, who characterizes the international artist, sang two songs in order to convince the jury and advance to the next stage of the casting.

His charisma and voice enchanted Maricarmen Marín, Mauri Stern and the guest Giovanna Valcárcel. By majority of votes, he managed to enter the next round.

Mauri Stern He was the only one who did not approve. He recommended that the young artist improve the vocal part.

Daughter of Tommy Portugal returned to I am

Mafer Portugal, daughter of the well-known cumbia singer, came to the imitation program for the second time to imitate Amy Gutiérrez.

The young woman, who has more than 26,000 followers on Instagram, managed to pass the casting with the characterization of the Peruvian singer.

Angel Lopez, who participated on this occasion as a jury, gave some recommendations to the participant. “The nerves serve before the stage. When you climb, you have to give everything, that’s when that nerve turns into energy and good vibes, ”the Puerto Rican spoke to him.

“You have a lot of potential, but they (the salseros) understand R&B, gospel music, rock, pop and they take that to salsa. You have to squeeze a lot all those plays because you are not yet in the place that I think you can get to, “he added. Mauri Stern.

I am, latest news:

