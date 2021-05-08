Season 30 of Yo soy is approaching its final week and from this Friday, May 7, the daily eliminations. In the recent edition of the program, two participants said goodbye to the contest.

‘Tini’ Y ‘Beto Cuevas’ They did not convince the jury made up of Maricarmen Marín, Ángel López, Katia Palma and Mauri Stern, who decided to abandon the competition.

“I want to thank I am with all my heart. It has been a magnificent experience. I take a nice memory with me. To move on ”, said the characterizer of the Chilean artist.

For her part, the imitator of Tini thanked the production for the opportunity to have entered the live performances. “Stepping on the stage was a dream. I never thought I would have a nice experience like this. I admire them very much and thank each one of them ”, expressed the young woman.

“I want to thank Tini’s fan club, who supported me a lot,” added Claudia showing her gratitude.

I am: they were the ones eliminated on May 6

Last Thursday, two more imitators said goodbye to the Yo soy competition. In the aforementioned edition, the jury said that there would be three eliminated, but they reconsidered that there would only be two.

‘Antonio Cartagena’ Y ‘Christian Yaipén’ they had to leave the contest. “Thank you very much to all of you for your support, your enthusiasm and for having always demanded us. That makes us reach the extreme of our talent ”, were the words of Ronald Marmol, characterizer of the salsero.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.