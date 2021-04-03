The remembered ‘Duo Pimpinela’ of Yo soy is going through a tough battle, as Jhampier Pinedo, an imitator of Joaquín Galán, contracted COVID-19 and urgently needs an oxygen balloon that, so far, his family has not been able to get.

Rossalía Timaná, interpreter of Lucía Galán and wife of Jhampier Pinedo, used social networks to make a request for support to her friends and fans who wish to collaborate with her partner’s fight.

“We need an oxygen balloon to Jhampier pinedo, for rent or for sale in Piura ”, the singer requested on her Facebook profile, where she has been updating the information on the artist’s state of health.

The plight of the winners of season 23 of Yo soy was echoed by their fellow impersonators and some of them joined the call for help on social media.

“God, not to believe it! Forces, my brother, ”wrote Ricky Santos, who triumphs in the Chilean format of I am, with his interpretation of the Mexican Luis Miguel.

For his part, Ronald Hidalgo asked for prayers for his colleague. He also revealed that the young singer Lita Pezo was infected with coronavirus. “All friends, our always admired artists I am ‘La Pantojita’ and I am ‘Pimpinela’, face this implacable virus. Please, let us unite in prayer for his speedy recovery and, whenever possible, let us help, ”the Juan Gabriel impersonator said on Facebook.

