I am is in search of new talent of imitation for the emission of its season 30. Currently, the casting stage is being broadcast, which was finished recording weeks ago.

Mauri Stern, Tony Succar, Maricarmen Marín and Katia Palma received this Monday, March 15, various singers who arrived on the Latina set with the aim of being part of the next live concerts of the competition.

The panel of judges was very demanding during the last transmission of the program and although interpreters from Bad Bunny, Greeicy Rendón, Kalimba appeared, only two of the participants managed to move on to the next stage of casting.

One of them was the imitator of Rodrigo Tapari, well-known Argentine cumbia singer who was part of the group Ráfaga. “Today I come with a great character. Hold on because when you hear my voice you will not want to let me go, ”said Ángel Condo during his participation in Yo soy.

The contestant sang the well-known song “Una beer”, which popularized the singer in Peru and was able to convince the jury with his interpretation. “At the beginning I was in doubt because you entered the track a bit run over and then I saw that there was a resemblance. I would like to see you a second time, there is potential ”, said Maricarmen Marín. Tony Succar also gave his approval.

Another of the imitators who managed to overcome the first casting was’Alejandro Fernandez‘, who had already tried his luck in Yo soy embodying’ Puma ‘Rodríguez. With “Like someone who loses a star”, Daniel Ávila delighted the member of Magneto.

Although at the beginning they criticized the interpreter’s lack of gallantry, they finally gave him the pass after hearing an impressive display of his vocal talent. “I was about to say no, but you played that falsetto and you have a heart. You have to polish a lot, the power, the color and the character. See you in the next round, ”said Mauri Stern.

