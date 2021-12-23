The competition is burning. The imitation reality show Yo soy: internacional is showing the talent of national and foreign artists who have imitated themselves as their favorite artists to copy the most specific details and win this competition.

However, that’s not all, but the program has released unpublished stories. A clear example of this is the versus played by Jairo Tafur, a Dyango impersonator, and Daniel Rioja, who represents Cristian Castro’s double, this Wednesday, December 22. This duel could be developed like any other presentation, but there was an event that made an impression on the presenter Karen Schwarz, who revealed the detail.

The star clash that was seen last night was won by the impersonator of Dyango, who was able to safeguard his position as a consecrated person thanks to the fact that the Argentine ‘Cristian Castro’ did not give his best to the jury. However, this was the second confrontation of said pair, since the previous day they had again fought a duel, in which they were tied according to the I am: international jury.

Where did the imitators of Cristian Castro and Dyango meet before I am?

After the businesswoman Karen Schwarz gave the information about the first meeting between the two artists, the reality show showed some statements by Jairo Tafur. “In a program in this same house, one day I approached him and, for sure, he didn’t know me, and I said: ‘Hey, Daniel, I’d like to sing with you.’ And he told me: ‘If you want to sing with me, buy your ticket and sing with me.’ And I stayed with that. I guess he didn’t know me at the time and all that stuff. It could be that, “he said.

At the end of the presentation of both singers, the presenter Cristian Rivero consulted the Argentine imitator on the subject, who assured that he did not remember such an event. What stood out from that part was the phrase “Music is to unite”, which was ratified by Dyango’s double.

Who won the rematch between Dyango and Cristian Castro?

It blew everyone away. The impersonator of Cristian Castro came to I am: international to measure himself with Dyango and steal his consecrated chair, with a view to the final of the imitation reality show. Last Tuesday, December 21, he put his feet on the stage and conquered the jurors, who asked him for one more round, in which he had to define the battle with Dyango’s double.

However, his rematch was not as expected and, instead of convincing the jury and winning the chair, something happened in his presentation that made the jurors back down and reaffirm Jairo Tafur as the best of said pair. The artists performed their most representative songs, “Contigo en la Distancia” and “Azul”. The copycat who played this last song failed in something unexpected and could not continue fighting for the position. When consulted and asked for a few words of farewell, he asserted: “Sure. You must always watch the videos. Besides, it is very nice to be here in this international competition where the best in the world are ”.