With a message of Mexican reconciliation the senator of the Republic arrives in Sinaloa Ricardo Monreal Avila.

In meetings with collective groups of sympathizers of the Monrealist movement, he intends to exchange viable proposals to have more justice and more progress in our nation, this for the future of the country.

In an interview for EL DEBATE, he also candidate for Morena’s candidacy for the Presidency of Mexico He asked the Sinaloans to have confidence and not to forget that he is from the north.

“I am the only candidate from the north who, although we respect the south, I am from these lands, we think the same, we are enthusiastic and enterprising like those of the south, but a citizen from the north is playing an important role, we have not had a President of the North, now is the opportunity”.

What can we expect from Monreal this Sunday?

I’m going to give a surprise after Sunday. First, wait for the results of the National Council of Morena in which they are to be established. Those who want to succeed President López Obrador must resign their posts, I am willing to do so and if the agreement of the National Council observes it, I will be resigning next week and those who want to participate in this internal process must also do so, including , the Secretary of the Interior, the Head of Government and the Secretary of Foreign Relations, who already announced that he will do so starting next Monday, but we are also going to review the mechanism, the method of selecting candidates that may consist of the preparation and surveys of five surveys: one that will be carried out by the party, its Election Commission and four that will carry out external surveys, demoscopic companies that have had security, closeness and above all that have not carried out surveys with high levels of error, that is, we are going to be promoting surveys that have had high credibility throughout the history of where they have been operating.

Do you feel confident that Morena’s process favors you?

Yes, I feel safe because if not, I would not participate. The four of them must have the same attitude as I do to try to win the good one in Morena to become the formal candidate of this movement in the country and its allies in September.

Could this be your last chance to run for the Presidency?

This is definitive for me, I am in my best moment, I have full lucidity, complete integral health and I am very clear about what the country needs: energy, enthusiasm, knowledge, capacity and I believe that this is my best moment to govern the country where I can give all my time, all my effort and all my intelligence.

If you were not chosen by Morena, where would you go?

No, I have decided to stay in Brunette, observe the rules, also observe the results. I hope to win, but if that is not the case, I will respect whoever wins, be it a man or a woman, because those are the rules of democracy, those are the rules that we all must follow and we can never admit that only by winning is there democracy. . I am a very clear man in my ideas, I am going to fight to win, but by accepting the rules there is also the possibility of not doing it and respecting whoever does.

Does he leave any pending in the Senate?

Yes, many remain pending, because the end of the period surprised us, for example, the appointments of the INAI, the Council of the Judiciary, agrarian courts, electoral courts, the cannabis law, the single Penal Code law, that is, yes there are many themes and it is always like that Congresseach period there are pending issues and we must continue in September to see how many can be resolved.

What do you think of the term ‘corcholata’?

I do not accept it, I am a normal applicant, I am not ‘corcholata’, I aspire to be a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic simply because I feel that I meet the requirements that the population can accept: capacity, intelligence, honesty; I do not want to sin excessively, nor false modesty, but I am the one with the greatest capacity and preparation of the four.

What do you think of the other applicants?

I have a very high opinion of my fellow fighters and travelers. I have a good opinion of Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum as head of government, she has created a good government in Mexico City; like what Adam is, a trusted political operator of the president, effective and talented; or like the chancellor who managed to recover the prestige of international politics in our country, then I have a very good opinion of all three and of all three and I am sure that we will make excellent traveling companions in the process that Sunday is designed for him National Council of Morena.

If someone else was chosen by Morena, would you be willing to join your team?

Yes. These are the rules of democracy and I am a democrat, and in a democracy you win and you lose, I hope to win, but I have also lost in contests where neither the vote nor the support of the people has favored me.

What do you think of Andrés Manuel López Obrador?

He is a democrat, he is a man with extraordinary intention, a humanist who has managed to lay the foundations for the profound transformation of the country, who initiated this regime change, who has not yet completed his political transition, but who has done an extraordinary job. . It seems to me that he never lost his style, nor his austerity, nor his talent, nor his modesty and what he is generating in his government is something that will be difficult for another president or president can imitate, I believe that the teachings that he has left are the firm foundations of a different regime.

Ricardo Monreal and Andrés Manuel López Obrador met on June 8 at the National Palace.

What reflection do you have about the elections in the State of Mexico and Coahuila?

The State of Mexico won the unity, the congruence of the teacher Delfina Gómez won, who, I think, that for six years she was in that possibility of succeeding, but now the people have given her their support in a very high percentage of almost 500 thousand votes away; In the case of Coahuila, it is what should not be done, it was a situation that we regret because the party and its allies were divided, there were three candidates from the same national political force and that obviously disappointed the population and generated frustration for the lack of ability to unite, add and agree and that is what we should not do next year, in 2024, to choose Republic Presidentgovernors in nine states, 500 federal deputies, 128 senators and almost all local congresses, so the lesson should not be forgotten, a great lesson not to make the mistakes of Coahuila and copy the successes of the State of Mexico.

Is there order in Morena to feel safe in 2024?

There is a job that the president has done, which is the first thing that is evaluated and there is also a partisan organization, which although we need to strengthen it and guarantee unity in states and municipalities, I think that in general terms it has progressed correctly Brunette in the country.

Is there the possibility that you are a candidate for Mexico City or is it ruled out when seeking the presidency?

No, you never have to rule anything out and I could say that at first I’m going to fight to win the Presidencybut we don’t know what happens in the future and I am calm and where I can serve Morena, I will be there.

If you were president, what would be your goal?

My fundamental task is to fully recover security, address the claims of the countryside and above all the well-being that translates into a better health system, better social security systems, the best educational system, for me those are the priorities that we must promote, In addition to addressing the great challenges that the country has on climate change, the environment, cybersecurity, robotics, artificial intelligence, information technology, there are many challenges that we have, but here we must face them effectively.