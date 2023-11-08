This Tuesday, the world of football was shaken by the attempted kidnapping of Mavie, the newborn daughter of Neymar and the Brazilian ‘influencer’ Bruna Biancardi. Three criminals entered the woman’s house and took several valuable objects; “Fortunately, the baby” and her mother were not at home.

The criminals who entered Neymar’s in-laws’ house around 3 a.m. this Tuesday, with a firearm, took Bruna Biancardi’s parents (Telma Fonseca and Edson Ribeiro) hostage and asked where their parents were. daughter and her one-month-old granddaughter, Mavie.

They then demanded that the owner of the residence show where jewelry and money were located in the property, located in a condominium in Cotia, in Greater São Paulo.

Neymar with his girlfriend Bianca. Photo: Instagram: @brunabiancardi

“They took Bruna’s mother hostage, they asked her where Bruna was, where the baby was. They asked the mother to show them where the valuables were. The mother showed that the safe was empty, that there was no money One of them asked: ‘What do you mean that Neymar’s mother-in-law doesn’t have money at home?’ And she said: ‘As you said: I am the mother-in-law, I am not him'”revealed the delegate responsible for the investigation, Mônica Gamboa.

One of the arrested criminals, who is the son of a couple who lives in the same condominium, had moved there approximately a week ago and was responsible for allowing entry to the other two men who participated in the action. Between jewelry, watches and designer bags, the group of criminals who spent around 25 minutes with Bruna’s kidnapped parents took objects valued between 100,000 and 120,000 dollars.

Neymar revealed images of his daughter.

Sao Paulo police report on the robbery at Neymar and his girlfriend’s house

According to the official report, the criminals knew that Neymar’s girlfriend and her newborn baby lived there. During the action they specifically asked about the ‘influencer’ Bruna Biancardi. In a social media post, nutritionist Bianca Biancardi, Bruna’s sister, said the two no longer live there.

“Thank God everything is fine and material things are being regained,” he wrote.

Furthermore, they reported that The criminals left the place on foot, carrying the stolen items in travel bags. They walked to the house where the member of the group, a 19-year-old young man, lived with his parents. From there they took a car and left the condominium towards a nearby neighborhood, in the capital of São Paulo.

SPORTS*With information from O Globo de Brasil (GDA).

