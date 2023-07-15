Former president also states that “as long as I live” he will remain “at the disposal of the country”; statement was given to supporters in Goiás

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke to supporters on the night of this Friday (July 14, 2023) in Goiânia (GO). He was applauded by hundreds of people after leaving a procedure at the dentist.

Supporters of the former Chief Executive took a sound car to where he was. Bolsonaro was invited to climb into the car to speak with the group. “I am the most beloved ex in Brazil”he said, hearing screams from the public afterwards.

“As long as I live, I will be at the disposal of my country. Today, the Midwest is a prosperous region that represents, and a lot, what Brazil is”he declared.

He was applauded throughout the speech. The group also shouted “myth”.

“Our legacy, which is yours, is respect for the national flag and the family, valuing freedom, and recognizing those who want the good of Brazil and those who do not. You know what we want”said the former president.

Bolsonaro also declared that “with an educated people and knowing what they want”Brazil would “never” sink. He even went so far as to say that the gifts would have “Examples from South America” what you don’t want.

“What we want is a free homeland with sovereign people. Our land has what we need and, on top of it, it has this wonderful people that are all of you. Brazil above all, God above all”finished.

Watch the moment Bolsonaro is applauded by supporters (5min58s):

MEETING WITH WHEELED

Earlier, Bolsonaro had already met with the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), the federal deputy Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO) and former congressman Major Victor Hugo (PL-GO), at the Palácio das Esmeraldas, seat of the government and official residence of the head of the Executive in Goiás. The former president arrived for the meeting around 11:00 am and stayed until 3:00 pm.

According to Bolsonaro’s advisory, he made the trip to go to the dentist. As he left the office, he was greeted by hundreds of supporters.

The former president will sleep at Caiado’s residence, as verified by the Power360. Bolsonaro should remain in the capital of Goiás until Saturday (15.jul).