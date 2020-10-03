On the back cover of The wonders, of Elena Medel (Códoba, 1985), we are questioned in its first line: What is the weight of the family in our lives, and what is the weight of money? Its author tries not to focus neither question nor answer. His is, in a way, a thesis novel that, at the end of reading, fails to convince you of the absolute determinism of the lack of money as a tool of power that is inflicted on us and inflicted on ourselves. But what the thesis does not achieve – not because it is wrong, but because it is monolithic – is supplied by literary fiction.

Despite being a debut, from the first lines we know that we are in the presence of an author made, with her own voice that has already been validated from poetry and essays and that is shown to us, sober and lacerating, sure of herself . Medel has a long-standing poetic career in both poetry (debuted in 2002 with My first bikini) as in the rehearsal (The wizard world, Everything there is to know about poetry). There are traces of one thing and another in this novel, but always filtered and mixed by the conventions of fiction, which is also another of its virtues.

In The wonders There are three women, María, who at the end of the sixties left her city in the south to go to work in Madrid and left her daughter – Carmen, a newborn – in the care of her brothers and parents. And the third, Alicia, who, with a different itinerary, makes a similar trip to Maria. In all of them, money, the lack of money, conditions their decisions. The structure of the novel is built through time jumps. The approach is ambitious because it gives us the pieces of the puzzle – at the beginning of each chapter we go blindly into it – as the beginning of a film in which we have to manage the location and follow the thread, but it manages to capture our interest, which is not decays to the end. It is weighed down, yes, by a certain confusion between the three women – two as protagonists and the third as a shadow, a weight – perhaps because, at times, we lose the characters because of their similarities, the tone of their thoughts and partners very similar.

There are many issues that Medel raises and enunciates, from the social and political, motherhood, uprooting, feminism, the mechanisms of power, male domination in the individual and community, care – of the old, the sick, daughters and mothers – and the family relationship itself, mortally wounded by money. The wonders it is about how one can survive insecurity, poverty, ties that define you while strangling you and that always last too long.

All this is carried out by Medel through the fictional. There are things that take you a bit out of the novel, such as Alicia’s psychopathic features, the scene of violence at school or, on the part of María, leaving without arguing, for example, why once she settled in the capital, she did not recover his daughter. The always ugly gaze of life in the lower class is also accused, but it is true that it tries to avoid any Manichaeism. The author gives us characters that get up from the paper and two or three superb scenes written with great mastery of scenery and ritual: the girls doing their homework, the bus trip of Alicia and her partner or the death of the old woman to the one that Maria takes care of. All that and the rhythm, clarity and talent of allowing the novel to slip away from the thesis.