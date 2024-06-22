The doctor. Horacio Alberto Veroremarkable Argentine jurist, public in 2008 the book “Poems at Office”in which he included the poetry of his authorship “I am the lawyer”, which, even though it does not maintain classical literary rigidity, wonderfully expresses the daily life of those of us who dedicate ourselves to this profession and, without a doubt, we will identify ourselves in more than one line.

I reproduce it below as a sincere recognition and admiration to my colleagues:

I am the lawyer

The one who tours the courts every morning

and that he is in a hurry for that writing with a charge.

He who endures the wait, he who banks the strikes,

and you must show your face justifying the delay.

The one who opens the desk and goes out to earn the mango,

because the bills are coming and everything is still being dispatched.

He who has no licenses, no salaries, no bonuses,

and you have to fight it hard, because you get paid quickly.

I am the lawyer.

Many times as a litigator, unjustly accused.

The one that everyone consults when they are in a hurry

on the street, at the cinema, and in line at the market,

and to whom no one asks: Doctor, are you owed something?

I am the lawyer.

He who so often puts his craftsman’s patience

to reach the end with an insolvent debtor.

That of identification cards and letters, filled out at will.

The one who must tolerate the collapsed system,

the new provisions of Revenue and Cadastre,

the stamps of the Registry and the humor of the official.

I am the lawyer.

The one who acts as a strategist, as a confessor, and as a bad guy,

as a mediator and friend, as a psychologist and as a brother.

He who comes out heads or tails, with fog or rain traveling,

because they just set a hearing for him very early.

The one who bites his lips because the witness is missing.

The one who suffers tachycardia while reading the ruling.

From the counter, to here. From the hallway, let’s be clear.

The one that goes through Courts, for months and years.

To be honored, sir, I am the lawyer.

