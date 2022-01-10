Duel of nationalities. During the edition of Saturday, January 8 in I am: great international battles one of the most epic confrontations took place, since two imitators of the great Argentine singer Roberto Sánchez competed. They are the Ecuadorian Ricardo Plúas and the Peruvian Tony Cam. The jury had the difficult task of choosing who was the performer who most closely resembled the original artist.

Who opened the stage was the Ecuadorian, who sang the song “Give me fire” and, with choreography included, made all the attendees sing; In addition, it should be remembered that in a last gala Mauri Stern was moved to see the great physical resemblance to the real Sandro. Then it was Tony Cam’s turn, who performed one of the singer’s most representative songs: “Pink rose”.

Who won?

After the presentations, Janick Maceta began with the returns; however, he only had positive comments towards the participants. “Good nuances, good presentation. Your stage performance is worthy of applause; you fill us with energy ”, he told Ricardo Plúas. Likewise, the former Magneto, Mauri Stern, also took the opportunity to praise his work on stage. “You do not stop, if you make a couple of mistakes, keep going, the truth is that it is a delight”, he expressed.

Still, there was only room for one winner. They began to vote. Mauri Stern, Jorge Henderson and Janick Maceta voted for the Peruvian ‘Sandro’, while Katia Palma chose the Ecuadorian Ricardo Plúas. So, who managed to move to the next stage was Tony Cam.

Users criticize Tony Cam’s victory

After the almost unanimous decision of the jury, netizens did not delay in making their opinion known. In the comments of the video posted on YouTube by the program Yo soy, you can read how several users are unhappy with the choice of Tony Cam as the winner and consider it as “favoritism”.

Followers of Yo soy criticize Tony Cam’s victory in versus to meet the best Sandro impersonator. Photo: I am / Youtube

“Peruvian Sandro in the two presentations sang two songs that favored him, but even so the Ecuadorian is undoubtedly more similar, with this result the jury once again shows that he has arranged the program”, “The Ecuadorian is more complete, without underestimating the power of the Peruvian, and as they say Tony is on the verge of parody, the next time they should put the same song for both of them”, “If Tony wins it is favoritism and in this international program they should be very correct … were they really biased? What happened to them? ”, Were some of the comments of notably obfuscated followers.

What did Tony Cam say after criticizing Mauri Stern?

The last gala of I am, the Mexican singer Mauri Stern was amazed by the presentations of the Sandro imitators. I can see that each candidate had his strength as in the case of the Ecuadorian opponent and his physical resemblance to the original. “He lacks a bit the power that the Peruvian (imitator) has, but on the other hand this one is more similar than the Peruvian (imitator), he is impressive”, he said in relation to Ricardo Plúas.

Ricardo Plúas and Tony Cam said goodbye with a warm hug. Photo: composition / capture America TV

Faced with this, Tony Cam assured that he did not feel attacked at any time, but that his comment helped him see how he could improve his presentation. “He’s helping me, if he hadn’t said anything to me, I would have gone out to do the same as always. This time I am going to try to follow all the advice that the jury has given me because they already have two versions of Sandro, “said the now winner of the versus who now occupies a chair of the consecrated reality.

‘Menudo’ sent a message to the jury of I am after versus of imitators of Sandro

After winning Tony Cam, an imitator of Sandro, in I am: great international battles, ‘Menudo’ was encouraged to send a message to the judges of the singing competition reality show in which they mentioned that the judges should not have favoritism for no country. “(The jury must) forget nationalities, forget favoritism, it must be separated,” they assured.

Peruvian ‘Sandro’ arrives at Yo soy and challenges Ricardo Plúas, Ecuadorian imitator of Roberto Sánchez

Tony Cam came back. The Peruvian impersonator of Roberto Sánchez returned to the stage that saw him shine several seasons ago. Peruvian ‘Sandro’ delighted the jury table and the public with the theme “Because I love you” and with his musical presentation he sought to occupy one of the seats of the consecrated participants.

Precisely, in one of them was the Ecuadorian imitator of the original artist, Ricardo Plúas.

Ecuadorian ‘Sandro’ defends his place before Tony Cam’s unexpected arrival at Yo soy

The Ecuadorian imitator of Sandro, Ricardo Plúas, was challenged by Tony Cam, a Peruvian interpreter of the same artist, in the edition of Friday, January 7, in Yo soy, grandes batlas internacional.

Both artists delighted the public with their performance. Pluas, who won the singing reality show Yo me llamo Ecuador imitating the same character, put his best effort into the duel not to say goodbye to the program. Both were tied.