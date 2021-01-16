On January 15, a new edition of I am, great battles was held, which this time registered an unprecedented event in the history of competition reality, when the jury Maricarmen Marin, later supported by her companions, she asked to leave the consecrated seat empty when she felt that the participants were not up to par.

The singer showed this position after the presentation of the imitators Lui Galloso, like Víctor Manuelle, and his challenger, Jhonny Zafra, like Héctor Lavoe.

The round of evaluations began with Tony Succar, who criticized the technical vocal aspect of the participants and affirmed at the end that the presentation of ‘Víctor Manuel’ was the most correct.

A more severe opinion gave her Katia palma saying that ‘he did not enjoy any of the performances’. On the other hand, Mauri Stern said that the only thing he could think of about the performance of ‘Héctor Lavoe’ were memes.

Finally, it was Maricarmen Marín who indicated that ‘choosing at least the worst’ was not fair to the other participants. He also pointed out that this would be the third time that Lui Galloso has been made the same recommendations without seeing any progress. As for the imitation of Jhonny Zafra, He said he was not up to the task.

“My question is whether there is a possibility that that chair (of the consecrated ones) does not have a ‘less worse’ and that it is simply empty until someone who really occupies that place arrives,” said the cumbia singer.

However, the production of the program asked to vote for one of the participants, after which Lui Galloso, ‘Víctor Manuelle’, was elected. To all this, Maricarmen Marín asked that afterwards there be a meeting with the production team to establish new guidelines to avoid this type of situation.

